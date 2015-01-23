Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Shadow (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || The Wall at World's End has been brought down, and war is coming to the magical world of Levaal. Eric and his newfound friends are forced to flee from the Tormentors, dreadful creatures that have poured through the breach. Worse yet, the mad Lord Vous's journey to godhood is almost complete, and a mysterious being called Shadow is wandering Levaal with great power but no purpose it yet understands...