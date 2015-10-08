Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
She Walks in Shadows Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of the all-female H.P. Lovecraft anthology She Walks in Shadows, edited by Silva Moreno-Garcia and Paula R. Stiles, available October 13th from Innsmouth Free Press! Women from around the world delve into Lovecraftian depths, penning and illustrating a variety of Weird horrors.