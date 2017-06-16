Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Paul Pope
Ten Great Graphic Novels to Check Out for First Second’s 10th Anniversary
First Second Sweepstakes!
Visit First Second Books at New York Comic-Con!
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Paul Pope
The Rise of Aurora West Sweepstakes!
The Rise of Aurora West (Comic Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Superheroes || A prequel to Battling Boy, The Rise of Aurora West follows the young hero as she seeks to uncover the mystery of her mother's death, and to find her place in a world overrun with supernatural monsters and all-too-human corruption.