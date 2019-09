Four destinies collide in a unique fantasy world of war and wonders, where empire is won with enchanted steel and magical animal companions fight alongside their masters in battle in Paul Krueger's Steel Crow Saga - and we want to send you a copy!

We want to send you a copy of Paul Krueger’s Last Call at the Nightshade Lounge, available June 7th from Quirk Books—and a matching shot glass! Bailey Chen is fresh out of college with all the usual new-adult demons: no cash, no job offers, and an awkward relationship with Zane, the old friend she kinda-sorta hooked up with during high school.