Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Patrick Hemstreet

The God Wave Sweepstakes!

Tue May 17, 2016 1:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of Patrick Hemstreet’s The God Wave, available now from Harper Voyager! A team of neuroscientists uncover amazing new capabilities in the brain that may steer human evolution toward miraculous and deadly frontiers in this speculative science fiction debut—Limitless meets James Rollins—that combines spirituality and science in an inventive, mind-blowing fashion.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.