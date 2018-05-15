Tor.com

Pathfinder Tales

Pathfinder Tales: Bloodbound Sweepstakes!

Fri Nov 27, 2015 12:00pm
We want to send you a galley of Pathfinder Tales: Bloodbound by F. Wesley Schneider, available December 1st from Tor Books! Larsa is a dhampir: half vampire, half human. In the gritty streets and haunted moors of gothic Ustalav, she's an agent for the royal spymaster, keeping peace between the capital's secret vampire population and its huddled human masses.

Pathfinder Tales: Beyond the Pool of Stars Sweepstakes!

Wed Sep 30, 2015 12:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Pathfinder Tales: Beyond the Pool of Stars by Howard Andrew Jones, available October 6th from Tor Books! Mirian Raas comes from a long line of salvagers, adventurers who use magic to dive for sunken ships off the coast of tropical Sargava. When her father dies, Mirian has to take over his last job: a dangerous expedition into deep jungle pools, helping a tribe of lizardfolk reclaim the lost treasures of their people.

The Redemption Engine (Excerpt)

Tue May 6, 2014 4:00pm
|| When murdered sinners fail to show up in Hell, it's up to Salim Ghadafar, an atheist warrior forced to solve problems for the goddess of death, to track down the missing souls. In order to do so, Salim will need to descend into the anarchic city of Kaer Maga, following a trail that ranges from Hell's iron cities to the gates of Heaven itself. Along the way, he'll be aided by a host of otherworldly creatures, a streetwise teenager, and two warriors of the mysterious Iridian Fold. But when the missing souls are the scum of the earth, and the victims devils themselves, can anyone really be trusted?

King of Chaos (Excerpt)

Fri Sep 6, 2013 5:00pm
|| The half-elven Count Varian Jeggare has been on a self-imposed exile from his home city of Egorian in the Infernal Empire of Cheliax. There he was known as a sort of "armchair wizard detective," unable to cast magic but endlessly knowledgeable about its theories and variations. Since leaving home, Jeggare has learned how to circumvent his magic disability, fallen in love with a foreign princess, suffered a literal heartbreak, and uncovered startling secrets about his elven heritage.

