Path to Ascendancy
When the Old Guard Were New: Deadhouse Landing by Ian Cameron Esslemont
Deadhouse Landing
Epic Fantasy || Book 2 in the Malazan prequel series, Path to Ascendancy. After the disappointments of Li Heng, Dancer and Kellanved wash up on a small insignificant island named Malaz. Immediately, of course, Kellanved plans to take it over.
Malazan Reread of the Fallen
On Prequels and the Origins of Malazan: An Interview with Ian Cameron Esslemont
Building an Empire: Ian C. Esslemont’s Malazan Prequel, Dancer’s Lament
Dancer’s Lament: Chapter 4
Dark Fantasy || The first novel in a new Malazan Empire prequel trilogy. The Protectress is not likely to tolerate the arrival of two particular young men into her domain: one determined to prove he is the most skilled assassin of his age, the other his quarry—a Dal Hon mage who is proving annoyingly difficult to kill...
Dancer’s Lament: Chapter 3
Dancer’s Lament: Chapter 2
Dancer’s Lament: Chapter 1
