Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Pat Murphy
Why the Hell Are These Books Out of Print?
Announcing Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction Anthology
Congrats to Tor Authors Included in Locus’s 2012 Recommended Reading List!
Pat Murphy’s “About Fairies” Picked for Best SF
About Fairies
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Fantasy || Enjoy this new original short story by author Pat Murphy. In "About Fairies," Jennifer and her co-workers create fairy lands for a toy company, all the while cultivating their own personal fairy worlds....