A Cosmology of Monsters Sweepstakes! Stephen King says A Cosmology of Monsters by Shaun Hamill is like “If John Irving ever wrote a horror novel, it would be something like this. I loved it.” - and we want to send you a copy!

Beyond Earth Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Charles Wohlforth and Amanda R.Hendrix’s Beyond Earth: Our Path to a New Home in the Planets, available November 15th from Pantheon! From a leading planetary scientist and an award-winning science writer, a propulsive account of the developments and initiatives that have transformed the dream of space colonization into something that may well be achievable.

Time Travel: A History Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of James Gleick’s Time Travel: A History, available now from Pantheon Books! From the acclaimed author of The Information and Chaos, here is a mind-bending exploration of time travel: its subversive origins, its evolution in literature and science, and its influence on our understanding of time itself.