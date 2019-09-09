Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Pantheon

Beyond Earth Sweepstakes!

Thu Nov 10, 2016 2:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of Charles Wohlforth and Amanda R.Hendrix’s Beyond Earth: Our Path to a New Home in the Planets, available November 15th from Pantheon! From a leading planetary scientist and an award-winning science writer, a propulsive account of the developments and initiatives that have transformed the dream of space colonization into something that may well be achievable.

Time Travel: A History Sweepstakes!

Sun Oct 2, 2016 12:00pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of James Gleick’s Time Travel: A History, available now from Pantheon Books! From the acclaimed author of The Information and Chaos, here is a mind-bending exploration of time travel: its subversive origins, its evolution in literature and science, and its influence on our understanding of time itself.

Version Control Sweepstakes!

Sat Feb 20, 2016 12:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
We want to send you a copy of Dexter Palmer’s Version Control, available February 23rd from Pantheon! Rebecca Wright has reclaimed her life, finding her way out of her grief and depression following a personal tragedy years ago. She spends her days working in customer support for the internet dating site where she first met her husband. But she has a strange, persistent sense that everything around her is somewhat off-kilter: she constantly feels as if she has walked into a room and forgotten what she intended to do there; on TV, the President seems to be the wrong person in the wrong place; her dreams are full of disquiet.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.