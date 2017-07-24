Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Pan Macmillan
The Tiger and the Wolf Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s The Tiger and the Wolf, available now from Pan Macmillan (and Tor UK)!
Announcing the 2016 British Fantasy Award Winners
Adrian Tchaikovsky’s Children of Time Wins the 2016 Arthur C. Clarke Award
Adrian Tchaikovsky Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a prize pack with a pair of Adrian Tchaikovsky's new books—a paperback copy of Children of Time, out now from Pan Macmillan, and a galley of Spiderlight, available August 2nd from Tor.com Publishing!
The Tiger and the Wolf
Fantasy || Maniye's father is the Wolf clan's chieftain, but she's an outcast. Her mother was queen of the Tiger and these tribes have been enemies for generations. Maniye also hides a deadly secret. All can shift into their clan's animal form, but Maniye can take on tiger and wolf shapes.
Sorcerer to the Crown
Fantasy || The last thing that Zacharias Wythe, England's first African Sorcerer Royal, needs is a female magical prodigy in the form of ambitious orphan Prunella Gentleman! But when she stumbles upon England's greatest magical discovery, they must do battle with the Fairy Court and the British government.