Pacific Fire

Pacific Fire (Excerpt)

Mon Jan 5, 2015 5:00pm
In Greg van Eekhout's Pacific Fire, the sequel to California Bones, an evil triumvirate is building a Pacific firedrake, a weapon of mass magical destruction. With osteomancer Daniel Blackland injured, a golem named Sam must tap into the power within himself to face off against these magic-wielders and their ultimate weapon.

