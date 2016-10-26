Star Wars Propaganda Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a copy of Pablo Hidalgo’s Star Wars Propaganda: A History of Persuasive Art in the Galaxy, available now from Harper Design! A Star Wars authority deepens and extends our appreciation of the Star Wars galaxy with this imaginative "history" featuring striking full-color artwork—created exclusively for this entertaining volume—that examines the persuasive messages used to intimidate and inspire the citizenry of the galaxy far, far away. . . .