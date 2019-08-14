Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
P. Djeli Clark
Hugo Spotlight: The Finalists for Best Novella
What’s Next for this Year’s Locus Award Winners
Announcing a Debut Novel and Two New Novellas from P. Djèlí Clark
Read an Excerpt from P. Djèlí Clark’s The Black God’s Drums
A Steampunk Mystery with Real Bite: P. Djèlí Clark’s The Haunting of Tram Car 015
Read “A Dead Djinn in Cairo”, A Supernatural Alternate History from P. Djeli Clark
6 SFF Characters That Tend Towards Lawful Good
The Haunting of Tram Car 015
Ancient Gods and Deadly Magic: The Black God’s Drums by P. Djèlí Clark
The Black God’s Drums Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of P. Djèlí Clark’s The Black God's Drums, available August 21st from Tor.com Publishing!