Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Oz
Dark, But Not Quite Weird Enough: NBC’s Emerald City
5 Times We Earthlings Messed Up a Fantasy World
Movie Rewatch of Great Nostalgia
The Movie Rewatch of Great Nostalgia: Return to Oz
Queen Latifah IS the Wizard of Oz: NBC’s The Wiz
Once Upon a Time Goes to “Kansas”—Sorta
Stealing Brains, Courage and a Heart: Once Upon a Time and the Wicked Witch
This is NOT How Flying Monkeys are Made: Once Upon a Time, “Witch Hunt.”
Once Upon a Time Goes to Oz
Filmmaking in Fairyland: Oz the Great and Powerful
Visit Oz Before James Franco Got There
Oz and Ourselves
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || This is the absorbing introduction to the Oz Reimagined anthology, edited by John Joseph Adams and Douglas Cohen, penned by the ever delightful Gregory Maguire.