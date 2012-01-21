Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Overkill (Excerpt)
Military Science Fiction, Science Fiction || At twenty-three, Jazen Parker has completed his Legion hitch a hero. But in four months, he'll have a price on his head. Worse, he's lost his past, and he can't find his future. Unfortunately for Jazen, he's chosen to search for them on one of the deadliest planets known to mankind. When Jazen reluctantly hires on to a Trueborn Earthman tycoon's safari to bag a deadly trophy, the reluctant mercenary finds himself consigned to an outpost at the end of the universe known to everyone except its tourism bureau as Dead End. When the hunt goes terribly wrong, Jazen must survive a tough, beautiful local guide who hates mercenaries, an eleven ton beast that can crush main battle tanks with one claw tied behind its back, and the return of a nightmare that has haunted Jazen since birth.