Other Kingdoms
Richard Matheson—Storyteller
Other Kingdoms (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Historical || Other Kingdoms is narrated by an aging horror writer ("Alex Black") as he looks back at the strange events that changed his life many decades before.... Way back in 1918, Alex White survives the horrors of the Great War. Wounded in body and spirit, he comes to the remote English village of Gatford at the urging of a dead British comrade. With his dying breath, Harold Lightfoot told Alex to go to Gatford—and bequeathed him a lump of gold. "Take my gold and sell it," Harold said, as he bled to death in the trenches. "Buy a cottage—just avoid the middle—" The middle what? Alex isn't looking for a mystery, only a quiet place to recover from the war, but what he finds is love, terror, and wonders both enchanting and nightmarish....