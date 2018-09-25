Tor.com

Wed Oct 18, 2017
2 Favorites [+]
Tor Books has just released a fistful of small-format paper-over-board hardcovers selected from their distant and recent backlist, plus a new-to-book-form story collection by Charlie Jane Anders and the first standalone edition of Brandon Sanderson's Edgedancer—and we want to send you a set of all six books!

The Swarm

and
Wed Jun 29, 2016
1 Favorite [+]
Orson Scott Card and Aaron Johnston return to their Ender's Game prequel series with this first volume of an all-new trilogy about the Second Formic War. There's a mothership out beyond the Kuiper Belt, and it's heading into the system, unstoppable by any weapons that Earth can muster.

Earth Unaware (Excerpt)

and
Sat May 12, 2012
2 Favorites [+]
The mining ship El Cavador is far out from Earth, in the deeps of the Kuiper Belt, beyond Pluto. Other mining ships, and the families that live on them, are few and far between this far out. So when El Cavador's telescopes pick up a fast-moving object coming in-system, it's hard to know what to make of it. It's massive and moving at a significant fraction of the speed of light. El Cavador has other problems. Their systems are old and failing. The family is getting too big for the ship. There are claim-jumping corporate ships bringing Asteroid Belt tactics to the Kuiper Belt. Worrying about a distant object that might or might not be an alien ship seems…not important. They're wrong. It's the most important thing that has happened to the human race in a million years. The first Formic War is about to begin.

