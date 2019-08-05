Tor.com

Orisha Legacy Series

Children of Blood and Bone Audio Excerpt

Wed Feb 28, 2018 9:30am
|| Listen to an audio excerpt from Tomi Adeyemi's West African-inspired epic fantasy debut Children of Blood and Bone! Meet Zélie Adebola, who must avenge her mother and return magic to the land of Orïsha in the first volume of the Orïsha Legacy Series.

