Orisha Legacy Series
A Question of Heroes and Villains in Children of Blood and Bone, Chapters 74-85
Betrayal, Torture, and Bad Romance in Children of Blood and Bone, Chapters 61-73
Love, Lust, and Loathing in Children of Blood and Bone, Chapters 53-60
Power is Not the Only Answer in Children of Blood and Bone, Chapters 42-52
Complicated Morality in Children of Blood and Bone, Chapters 31-41
Raw Magic, Creepy Obsessions, and a Pseudo-Sea Battle in Children of Blood and Bone, Chapters 18-30
Rage, Privilege, and a Journey Underground in Children of Blood and Bone, Chapters 9-17
History, Oppression, and Rebellion Come to a Head in Children of Blood and Bone, Chapters 1-8
Introducing the Children of Blood and Bone Reread
Children of Blood and Bone Audio Excerpt
Fantasy || Listen to an audio excerpt from Tomi Adeyemi's West African-inspired epic fantasy debut Children of Blood and Bone! Meet Zélie Adebola, who must avenge her mother and return magic to the land of Orïsha in the first volume of the Orïsha Legacy Series.