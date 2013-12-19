Tor.com

Wed Jul 17, 2013 9:00am
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
1 Favorite [+]
, || "One," by Nancy Kress, is a science fiction novella about an angry young boxer who, after experiencing a concussion in a bout, is able to sense what people are thinking and predict their every move. He finds this useful in boxing but not great for personal relationships and turns to artificial means to deaden the sensations.

