Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

omnibus

Miranda and Caliban

Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:00pm
3 Favorites [+]
|| A retelling of Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST. Always under Prospero’s jealous eye, Miranda and Caliban battle the dark, unknowable forces that bind them to the island even as the pangs of adolescence create a new awareness of each other and their doomed relationship.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.