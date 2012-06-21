Tor.com

Of Poseidon

Legacy Lost

Wed May 23, 2012 10:30am
Edited by: Liz Szabla
, || Grom is a mer-prince, pledged to marry the mermaid princess of an opposing kingdom in an effort to unite the lands under the waters. He dreads this arrangement until meets the princess Nalia – both beautiful and smart, she's everything he ever wanted. But just when their connection grows deeper, tragedy strikes.

YA on Tor.com

Of Poseidon (Excerpt)

Thu May 17, 2012 4:00pm
, || Galen, a Syrena prince, searches land for a girl he's heard can communicate with fish. It's while Emma is on vacation at the beach that she meets Galen. Although their connection is immediate and powerful, Galen's not fully convinced that Emma's the one he's beenlooking for. That is, until a deadly encounter with a shark proves that Emma and her Gift may be the only thing that can save his kingdom. He needs her help—no matter what the risk.

