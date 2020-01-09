Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
October Faction
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Has Lost Its Director 2 hours ago
- Martin Cahill Sisters Against the World: City of Stone and Silence by Django Wexler 7 hours ago
- Alex Brown Mechanical Dragons, Heavenly Quests, and Graffiti Magic in This Season’s Young Adult SFF 8 hours ago
- Alex Brown The End Is Only the Beginning: Shadowshaper Legacy by Daniel José Older 8 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Hugo Award-Winning Author and Editor Michael Resnick, 1942-2020 8 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll Five Planetary Catastrophes We’ll Probably Never Get to Enjoy 9 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach The Rise of Skywalker Shows Us the Path of Resistance 10 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Ten
- Lovecraftian Reread: Scott R. Jones’s “The Amnesiac’s Lament”
- The Labor of Creativity: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke
- 5 Books About Finding Hope at the End of the World
- “You really think a black suit is going to solve all your problems?” — Men in Black International
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 16)
- Father Christmas: Narnian Adventurer, Bringer of Gifts, and Jovial Prophet of Aslan
Recent Comments
- TubeyChecker on Welcome to Mystery Flesh Pit National Park, One Redditor’s Colossal Feat of Worldbuilding 1 min ago
- Aeryl on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Has Lost Its Director 9 mins ago
- jfreund on More Voices, Better Movies: Ten Standout Genre Films of the 2010s 13 mins ago
- Aeryl on The Rise of Skywalker’s Weakest Narrative Choice Nearly Sinks the Story — Until It Works 21 mins ago
- Transceiver on The Rise of Skywalker Shows Us the Path of Resistance 21 mins ago
- Jim Van Zandt on The Rise of Skywalker Wants You to Know That Consent Is Necessary (and Also Very Sexy) 38 mins ago
- Devin Smith on Harley Quinn Gives a History Lesson in the Extremely Fun Final Trailer for Birds of Prey 46 mins ago
- bethmitcham on The Rise of Skywalker Wants You to Know That Consent Is Necessary (and Also Very Sexy) 51 mins ago
- kellanved on On the Profound Awfulness of Netflix’s Dracula 1 hour ago
- AlanBrown on Hugo Award-Winning Author and Editor Michael Resnick, 1942-2020 1 hour ago