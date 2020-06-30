Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Obliteration
Latest Posts
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The Wheel of Time Has Cast Two Whitecloak Leaders 5 hours ago
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Potluck Devils: Stephen Graham Jones’s “The Spindly Man” 5 hours ago
- Alex Brown An Old Story Made New: C.T. Rwizi’s Scarlet Odyssey 6 hours ago
- Adam Wilson Read an Excerpt From the Near-Future Dystopia Sensation Machines 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Star Trek: Lower Decks Will Premiere August 6 on CBS All Access 8 hours ago
- Christina Orlando Tales From the Lost Desk: A Love Letter From the Books Editor 8 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket A Key Star Trek: The Next Generation Character May Return for Star Trek: Picard 9 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Stephen Graham Jones’s “The Spindly Man”
- Le Guin’s City of Illusions: Language and Trust on Space Opera’s Margin
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Most Powerful Thing a Story Can Do Is Show How People Change
- Five Books That Feel Like a Feverdream
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Chute”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 3: “Extenuating Circumstances”
- “Just an outbreak of chaos” — Faust: Love of the Damned
Recent Comments
- Epiphyta on Five SFF Books to Help You Celebrate Canada Day! 5 seconds ago
- Biswapriya Purkayastha on Potluck Devils: Stephen Graham Jones’s “The Spindly Man” 20 mins ago
- Masha on The Wheel of Time Has Cast Two Whitecloak Leaders 27 mins ago
- Anthony Pero on The Wheel of Time Has Cast Two Whitecloak Leaders 38 mins ago
- ewender on Oded Fehr Made a Cameo Video in Character as Ardeth Bay From The Mummy 48 mins ago
- hng23 on Five SFF Books to Help You Celebrate Canada Day! 53 mins ago
- Malkieri on The Wheel of Time Has Cast Two Whitecloak Leaders 1 hour ago
- Robert Carnegie on Five SFF Books to Help You Celebrate Canada Day! 1 hour ago
- Farrah on Growing up With Percy Jackson 1 hour ago
- sush on Anxiety, Empathy, and Making Sense of the Senseless Through Storytelling 1 hour ago