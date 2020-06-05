Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
O. Douglas
Latest Posts
- C.L. Polk Read C.L. Polk’s “St. Valentine, St. Abigail, St. Brigid” 7 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Stalled Out on Diesel — Bloodshot 8 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Genre-Bending Books Coming Out in June! 9 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Uncle Hugo’s Bookshop Works to Rebuild After Minneapolis Unrest 9 hours ago
- Jo Walton Jo Walton’s Reading List: May 2020 11 hours ago
- Somaiya Daud Read an Excerpt From Court of Lions by Somaiya Daud 1 day ago
- Tor.com All the New Young Adult SFF Books Arriving in June 1 day ago
New in Series
- Stalled Out on Diesel — Bloodshot
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Thaw”
- The Blacksmith’s Axe, the Aiel’s Spear, and the Tinker’s Sword: When Pacifism is No Longer Enough
- Lovecraftian Reread: Amanda Downum’s “The Tenderness of Jackals”
- Sleeps With Monsters: Spending Time With Physicians and Dragons
- Embrace Uncertainty: The Joy of Making a Giant Mess
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 31 and 32
Recent Comments
- PamAdams on Jo Walton’s Reading List: May 2020 10 mins ago
- Mike avino on Brandon Sanderson on Changes in the Wheel of Time TV Show: “Majority of These Decisions Are Excellent Choices” 22 mins ago
- SpockDataOdo on Fantasy Author Stephen R. Donaldson is Back with a New Trilogy! 2 hours ago
- krad on Stalled Out on Diesel — Bloodshot 2 hours ago
- SeeingI on Far From Any Star: Five Stories About Rogue Worlds 2 hours ago
- hoopmanjh on Stalled Out on Diesel — Bloodshot 2 hours ago
- Julia on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “The Enterprise Incident” 2 hours ago
- AlanBrown on More Action, More Science, More Thrills: Gray Lensman by E. E. “Doc” Smith 3 hours ago
- wizard clip on Stalled Out on Diesel — Bloodshot 4 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Captain’s Holiday” 4 hours ago