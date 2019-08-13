Tor.com

The Great Detective

Wed Feb 17, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Liz Gorinsky
, || When Sir Arthur Cwmlech's home is robbed and the Illogic Engine--his prize invention--stolen, it is only natural that he and his clever assistant Miss Tacy Gof consult with another inventor, the great Mycroft Holmes, about who has taken it. But it is really Mr. Holmes' Reasoning Machine who they are there to see, for it is only fitting for one automaton to opine on a matter concerning the fate of another of its kind. This charming story by award-winning fiction writer Delia Sherman is a delightful romp set within an a slightly altered version of one of our most beloved literary universes.

Tom, Thom

Wed Feb 3, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Liz Gorinsky
|| Young Tom has always dreamed of wolves, which everyone knows don't exist. One day he goes out for a log from the woodpile, and when he returns, there is another Tom, like him, but other. This dark and compelling tale from short fiction writer K. M. Ferebee will make you reconsider what may be lurking in the forest.

Small Wars

Tue Jan 19, 2016 9:42am
Edited by: Lee Harris
, || The Sin du Jour procurement team has been tasked with acquiring a substantial cache of rare Welsh gold for a rather important event, but when they stumble upon rivals factions of the smallest warriors they've ever encountered, they'll need to bring out the big guns if they're to survive.

