The Great Detective
Detective, Science Fiction || When Sir Arthur Cwmlech's home is robbed and the Illogic Engine--his prize invention--stolen, it is only natural that he and his clever assistant Miss Tacy Gof consult with another inventor, the great Mycroft Holmes, about who has taken it. But it is really Mr. Holmes' Reasoning Machine who they are there to see, for it is only fitting for one automaton to opine on a matter concerning the fate of another of its kind. This charming story by award-winning fiction writer Delia Sherman is a delightful romp set within an a slightly altered version of one of our most beloved literary universes.
Tom, Thom
Dark Fantasy || Young Tom has always dreamed of wolves, which everyone knows don't exist. One day he goes out for a log from the woodpile, and when he returns, there is another Tom, like him, but other. This dark and compelling tale from short fiction writer K. M. Ferebee will make you reconsider what may be lurking in the forest.
The Maiden Thief
Dark Fantasy || "The Maiden Thief" by Melissa Marr is a dark fantasy novelette about a teenager whose town is plagued by the annual disappearances of girls and young women. Her father blames her when one of her sisters is one of the taken.
Small Wars
Humor, Urban Fantasy || The Sin du Jour procurement team has been tasked with acquiring a substantial cache of rare Welsh gold for a rather important event, but when they stumble upon rivals factions of the smallest warriors they've ever encountered, they'll need to bring out the big guns if they're to survive.
Finnegan’s Field
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || "Finnegan's Field" by Angela Slatter is a dark fantasy novelette about a six year old child who mysteriously disappears for three years, only to return home just as mysteriously—but not quite the same. At least, not to her mother.
Tor.com Publishing’s Fiction from 2015
Fabulous Beasts
Dark Fantasy, Horror || "Fabulous Beasts" by Priya Sharma is a horror novelette about a strange woman living in luxury with her lover, but irrevocably tied to her childhood of deprivation and dark secrets in northwest England. The woman recalls the unravelling of the family upon her uncle's release from prison.
Zapped
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || There are secret powers that might get you locked up or spirited away. And then there are the secrets that get you shunned. The first kind are surprisingly un-useful at helping with the second.