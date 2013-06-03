Tor.com

Nothing Can Possibly Go Wrong

Nothing Can Possibly Go Wrong (Comic Excerpt)

Wed Mar 27, 2013 12:10pm
, || Nothing Can Possibly Go Wrong is a high stakes, action-packed story of the cutthroat world of high school politics. When the principal decides to allocate money to the science team or the cheerleaders based on a student council vote, things rapidly go off the rails at Hollow Ridge High School. How will the cheerleaders get new uniforms if they don't get the money from the student council? And how will the science team "be part of the robot revolution" at the National Robotics Competition if they don't get the money? Clearly it is time for sabotage. And possibly extremely embarrassing childhood photographs.

