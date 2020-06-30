Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Noriko Ogiwara
Latest Posts
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The Wheel of Time Has Cast Two Whitecloak Leaders 4 hours ago
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Potluck Devils: Stephen Graham Jones’s “The Spindly Man” 4 hours ago
- Alex Brown An Old Story Made New: C.T. Rwizi’s Scarlet Odyssey 5 hours ago
- Adam Wilson Read an Excerpt From the Near-Future Dystopia Sensation Machines 6 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Star Trek: Lower Decks Will Premiere August 6 on CBS All Access 6 hours ago
- Christina Orlando Tales From the Lost Desk: A Love Letter From the Books Editor 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket A Key Star Trek: The Next Generation Character May Return for Star Trek: Picard 7 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Stephen Graham Jones’s “The Spindly Man”
- Le Guin’s City of Illusions: Language and Trust on Space Opera’s Margin
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Most Powerful Thing a Story Can Do Is Show How People Change
- Five Books That Feel Like a Feverdream
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Chute”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 3: “Extenuating Circumstances”
- “Just an outbreak of chaos” — Faust: Love of the Damned
Recent Comments
- Thomas DiMaggio on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Rightful Heir” 8 seconds ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Potluck Devils: Stephen Graham Jones’s “The Spindly Man” 27 seconds ago
- Sunspear on Star Trek: Lower Decks Will Premiere August 6 on CBS All Access 5 mins ago
- Scottc on Tales From the Lost Desk: A Love Letter From the Books Editor 12 mins ago
- Scottc on Tales From the Lost Desk: A Love Letter From the Books Editor 13 mins ago
- JFWheeler on Star Trek: Lower Decks Will Premiere August 6 on CBS All Access 16 mins ago
- Dracomilan on Wizards of the Coast Takes Steps Towards Changing Racist Dungeons & Dragons Content 24 mins ago
- phillip_thorne on Star Trek: Lower Decks Will Premiere August 6 on CBS All Access 28 mins ago
- treebee72 on 5 Marvel Fiction Podcasts and Audiobooks to Fill the MCU-Sized Hole in Your Life 48 mins ago
- JFWheeler on A Key Star Trek: The Next Generation Character May Return for Star Trek: Picard 1 hour ago