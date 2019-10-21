Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
nonbinary
Latest Posts
- Naomi Kritzer Read an Excerpt from Naomi Kritzer’s Catfishing on Catnet 3 mins ago
- Abby Rauscher Sci-Fi & Fantasy Indie Bookseller Picks: Books Are Magic in Brooklyn, NY 1 hour ago
- Mallory O’Meara Beyond Frankenstein: 7 Contemporary Monster Books Written by Women 2 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse Delivers on Tense Psychological Horror 3 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 4 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Lord of the Rings Villain Will Be Game of Thrones’ Joseph Mawle 4 hours ago
- Tor.com Announcing The Blacktongue Thief, Christopher Buehlman’s Fantasy Debut 5 hours ago
New in Series
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 7)
- “No, you move” — Captain America: Civil War
- 5 Books Where Gods Walk the Earth
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and One
- Lovecraft’s Faintest Fingerprints: C.M. Eddy Jr.’s and H.P. Lovecraft’s “Ashes”
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- laika on Author and Grand Master Gene Wolfe, 1931-2019 1 min ago
- BillReynolds on Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 9 mins ago
- Zotz on New Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Teaser (Seemingly) Promises Massive Resistance Fleet 10 mins ago
- Donald Davis on I’m Not Superstitious: Lisa Mannetti’s “Houdini: The Egyptian Paradigm” 14 mins ago
- Jim smethurst on The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions 15 mins ago
- hihosilver28 on See Your Friends “One Last Time” in the Final Trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 15 mins ago
- birgit on Reading The Wheel of Time: Egwene Questions the Fish and the Bird in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 7) 18 mins ago
- Masha on Reading The Wheel of Time: Egwene Questions the Fish and the Bird in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 7) 22 mins ago
- Lisamarie on Reading The Wheel of Time: Egwene Questions the Fish and the Bird in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 7) 23 mins ago
- Aerik on Them’s Good Eatin’! — Star Trek’s “The Trouble with Edward” 32 mins ago