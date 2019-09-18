Tor.com

Tor Books at Book Riot Live Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Sun Oct 16, 2016 12:00pm
On November 12th and 13th, three Tor authors—Charlie Jane Anders, Ken Liu, and Nisi Shawl—will be appearing at Book Riot Live, a two-day convention in New York City celebrating books and the reading life. And in that celebratory spirit, we want to send you a prize pack of these authors' books! Two lucky winners will each receive copies of Anders' All the Birds in the Sky; Invisible Planets: Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction in Translation, edited by Liu; and Shawl's Everfair.

