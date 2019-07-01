Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Nino Cipri
Wormholes and Carnivorous Furniture: Announcing Finna, a New SF Novella from Nino Cipri
Announcing Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction Anthology
New Tor.com Original Fiction in March and April
The Shape of My Name
Science Fiction, Time Travel || "The Shape of My Name" by Nino Cipri is a time travel story about what it means to truly claim yourself.