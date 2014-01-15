Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Nighttime in Caeli-Amur

Nighttime in Caeli-Amur

Wed Jan 15, 2014 10:00am
Edited by: James Frenkel
5 Favorites [+]
, || Caeli-Amur is a city-state where magic and technology are interchangeable; where minotaurs and sirens are real; where philosopher-assassins and seditionists are not the most dangerous elements in a city alive with threat. During the day, the ordinary citizens do what they must to get along. But at night, the spirit of the ancient city comes alive, to haunt the old places.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.