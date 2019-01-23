Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Nicky Drayden
Five Books About…
Five SFF Books about Family Drama
Inventively Weird: Temper by Nicky Drayden
Making All Those Gears Spin: Engineering in Science Fiction and Fantasy Roundtable
A Madcap Debut: The Prey of Gods by Nicky Drayden
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Teeth and Gods and Hearts
The Prey of Gods
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || An ancient demigoddess is hellbent on regaining her former status by preying on the blood and sweat (but mostly blood) of every human she encounters.