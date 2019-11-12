Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Nick Nolte
John Hodgman on bbtv
Pablo Defendini
Mon Sep 15, 2008 12:55pmFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Sweepstakes Remembrance Sweepstakes! 28 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Serial Box Is Launching Three New SFF Mystery Series — Get a Sneak Peek at Gods & Lies by Elizabeth Vail! 29 mins ago
- Martin Cahill Worth Fighting For: The Killing Light by Myke Cole 59 mins ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin The Mandalorian “Chapter 1” Gives Clues to the Empire’s Atrocities After Their Defeat 2 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 70 and 71 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Cast Your Vote in the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards Semifinal Round! 2 hours ago
- Tyler Dean In “The Idea of the North,” His Dark Materials Deviates From Its Source Material to Great Effect 3 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 70 and 71
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 10)
- 5 Stories Where Nature Does Its Best to Kill You
- You Will Believe a Hello Kitty! Pez Dispenser Can Fly — Ant-Man & The Wasp
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four
- Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death”
- Review: Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
Recent Comments
- birgit on Reading the Wheel of Time: Rumors and Fate in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 10) 1 min ago
- Brian on Doctor Sleep Bypasses Typical Horror Tropes to Ask if Recovery Is Possible 8 mins ago
- Aaron Barlow on Reading the Wheel of Time: Rumors and Fate in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 10) 12 mins ago
- fernandan on Reading the Wheel of Time: Rumors and Fate in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 10) 28 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Language, Warfare, and the Brain as Computer: Babel-17 32 mins ago
- Jindo Fox on The Mandalorian “Chapter 1” Gives Clues to the Empire’s Atrocities After Their Defeat 40 mins ago
- Sunspear on You Will Believe a Hello Kitty! Pez Dispenser Can Fly — Ant-Man & The Wasp 42 mins ago
- Scáth on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four 49 mins ago
- Brent on Reading the Wheel of Time: Rumors and Fate in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 10) 56 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on The Mandalorian “Chapter 1” Gives Clues to the Empire’s Atrocities After Their Defeat 1 hour ago