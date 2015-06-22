Tor.com

Nick Caistor

A Legend of the Future

Mon Jun 22, 2015 4:00pm
|| A morally profound chamber piece, Agustín de Rojas’ A Legend of the Future takes place inside a damaged spaceship following the failure of a mission to Titan, one of Saturn’s moons. The journey back to Earth forces the crew members to face their innermost fears. This mesmerizing novel is a science fiction roman à clef about the intense pressures—economic, ideological, psychological—inside Communist Cuba.

