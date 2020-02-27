Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
nia dacosta
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Watch the First Trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman 6 mins ago
- Sarah Waites Got Series Fatigue? Try These 10 Standalone Fantasy Novels! 18 mins ago
- Alan Brown A Strange World in Crisis: The Ragged Astronauts by Bob Shaw 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket Watch Rian Johnson Break Down the “Eat Sh*t” Scene From Knives Out 2 hours ago
- Joe George Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This Updates the Themes of Carrie for a New Generation 2 hours ago
- Alice Arneson and Paige Vest Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Seventeen 3 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Cardassia: The Lotus Flower 21 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Seventeen
- “Too Old for Narnia”: Belief, Fandom, and the End of Wonder
- Sleeps With Monsters: Two Satisfying Stories
- Review: Finna by Nino Cipri
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 89 and 90
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 11 and 12
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 21)
Recent Comments
- DanteHopkins on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “State of Flux” 1 min ago
- MM on Lucasfilm Reveals Next Big Star Wars Publishing Project: The High Republic 3 mins ago
- MaGnUs on Freecloud’s Just Another Word for Nothing Left to Lose — Star Trek: Picard’s “Stardust City Rag” 4 mins ago
- D.L. Gardner on Connecting With Horses Is Like Living in a Fantasy Novel 7 mins ago
- Scáth on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Seventeen 8 mins ago
- K.J. on Crimes, Capers, and Gentleman Thieves: 5 Must-Read SFF Heist Novels 12 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Freecloud’s Just Another Word for Nothing Left to Lose — Star Trek: Picard’s “Stardust City Rag” 13 mins ago
- Wayne on A Strange World in Crisis: The Ragged Astronauts by Bob Shaw 16 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Freecloud’s Just Another Word for Nothing Left to Lose — Star Trek: Picard’s “Stardust City Rag” 40 mins ago
- whitespine on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Seventeen 40 mins ago