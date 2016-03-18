Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

nathan ballingrud

North American Lake Monsters (Excerpt)

Tue Jul 2, 2013 10:00am
Favorite This
, || These are love stories. And also monster stories. Sometimes these are monsters in their traditional guises, sometimes they wear the faces of parents, lovers, or ourselves. The often working-class people in these stories are driven to extremes by love. Sometimes, they are ruined; sometimes redeemed. All are faced with the loneliest corners of themselves and strive to find an escape.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.