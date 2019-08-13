Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Naomi Novik
Hugo Spotlight: Unweaving Rumpelstiltskin in Naomi Novik’s Spinning Silver
Read a Selection from Naomi Novik’s Spinning Silver
Read “Seven”, a Story from Naomi Novik Featured in Unfettered III
Collection and Anthologies || An excerpt from "Seven", a fantasy story from Naomi Novik about a city with a fiercely competitive artistic tradition.