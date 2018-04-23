Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Nancy Kress
Meet Tor Authors at the Tucson Festival of Books
Fairy Tale Retellings for Adults: Snow White, Blood Red
If Tomorrow Comes
Book 2 of the Yesterday's Kin Trilogy. Scientists find themselves in a race against time to save humanity and their kind from a deadly virus.
Five Books About…
Five Books With Ambitious Birds
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Older Women and Tomorrow’s Kin
Tomorrow’s Kin
Hard Science Fiction || The aliens have arrived... they've landed their Embassy ship on a platform in New York Harbor, and will only speak with the United Nations. They say that their world is so different from Earth, in terms of gravity and atmosphere, that they cannot leave their ship. The population of Earth has erupted in fear and speculation...
How Do You Like Your Science Fiction? Ten Authors Weigh In On ‘Hard’ vs. ‘Soft’ SF
Meet Your Favorite Authors at the Tor Author Drinkup!
Yesterday’s Kin (Excerpt)
Science Fiction || Aliens have landed in New York. After several months of no explanations, they finally reveal the reason for their arrival. The news is not good. Geneticist Marianne Jenner is having a career breakthrough, yet her family is tearing itself apart. Her children Elizabeth and Ryan constantly bicker, agreeing only that an alien conspiracy is in play. Her youngest, Noah, is addicted to a drug that keeps temporarily changing his identity. The Jenner family could not be further apart. But between the four of them, the course of human history will be forever altered. Earth's most elite scientists have ten months to prevent a disaster—and not everyone is willing to wait.
Post-Binary Gender in SF
Post-Binary Gender in SF: ExcitoTech and Non-Binary Pronouns
Two Tor.com Stories Named in The Year’s Best Science Fiction!
Apollo in the Labyrinth: Shadows of the New Sun
One
Romantic, Science Fiction || "One," by Nancy Kress, is a science fiction novella about an angry young boxer who, after experiencing a concussion in a bout, is able to sense what people are thinking and predict their every move. He finds this useful in boxing but not great for personal relationships and turns to artificial means to deaden the sensations.