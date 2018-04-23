Tor.com

If Tomorrow Comes

Wed Feb 7, 2018 2:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
Book 2 of the Yesterday's Kin Trilogy. Scientists find themselves in a race against time to save humanity and their kind from a deadly virus.

Tomorrow’s Kin

Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:00pm
2 Favorites [+]
|| The aliens have arrived... they've landed their Embassy ship on a platform in New York Harbor, and will only speak with the United Nations. They say that their world is so different from Earth, in terms of gravity and atmosphere, that they cannot leave their ship. The population of Earth has erupted in fear and speculation...

Yesterday’s Kin (Excerpt)

Tue Aug 5, 2014 4:00pm
Favorite This
|| Aliens have landed in New York. After several months of no explanations, they finally reveal the reason for their arrival. The news is not good. Geneticist Marianne Jenner is having a career breakthrough, yet her family is tearing itself apart. Her children Elizabeth and Ryan constantly bicker, agreeing only that an alien conspiracy is in play. Her youngest, Noah, is addicted to a drug that keeps temporarily changing his identity. The Jenner family could not be further apart. But between the four of them, the course of human history will be forever altered. Earth's most elite scientists have ten months to prevent a disaster—and not everyone is willing to wait.

One

Wed Jul 17, 2013 9:00am
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
1 Favorite [+]
, || "One," by Nancy Kress, is a science fiction novella about an angry young boxer who, after experiencing a concussion in a bout, is able to sense what people are thinking and predict their every move. He finds this useful in boxing but not great for personal relationships and turns to artificial means to deaden the sensations.

