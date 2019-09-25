Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Mythos
A Primer on Charles Stross’s The Laundry Files
Wrestling with Tentacles: Cassandra Khaw and Victor LaValle Take on H.P. Lovecraft
Winter Tide: Chapter 5
Fantasy, Lovecraftian || After attacking Devil’s Reef in 1928, the U.S. government rounded up the people of Innsmouth and took them to the desert, far from their ocean, their Deep One ancestors, and their sleeping god Cthulhu. Only Aphra and Caleb Marsh survived the camps, and they emerged without a past or a future.
Winter Tide: Chapter 4
Winter Tide: Chapter 3
Devote Yourself to Cthulhu with Five Days of Winter Tide
Winter Tide: Chapter 2
Winter Tide: Chapter 1
The Lovecraft Reread
Elder Gods Just Wanna Have Fun: Manta Aisora and Koin’s Haiyoru! Nyaruani
Those Who Watch
Lovecraftian || A librarian finds herself literally marked by a strange book in this tale of cosmic horror. Reprinted from The Mammoth Book of Cthulhu, an anthology of original stories inspired by H. P. Lovecraft.