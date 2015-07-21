Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
My Real Children
Genre Fiction Honored by the Alex and Stonewall Book Awards and the RUSA Reading List
Tor Books End of Year Sweepstakes!
Bear Witness: My Real Children by Jo Walton
Join Jo Walton on Tour for My Real Children!
My Real Children (Excerpt)
Alternate History, Science Fiction || It's 2015, and Patricia Cowan is very old. "Confused today," read the notes clipped to the end of her bed. She forgets things she should know—what year it is, major events in the lives of her children. But she remembers things that don't seem possible. She remembers marrying Mark and having four children. And she remembers not marrying Mark and raising three children with Bee instead. She remembers the bomb that killed President Kennedy in 1963, and she remembers Kennedy in 1964, declining to run again after the nuclear exchange that took out Miami and Kiev.