My Life as a White Trash Zombie

My Life as a White Trash Zombie (Excerpt)

Tue Jun 14, 2011 3:06pm
, || Teenage delinquent Angel Crawford lives with her redneck father in the swamps of southern Louisiana. She's a high school dropout, addicted to drugs and alcohol, and has a police record a mile long. But when she's made into a zombie after a car crash, her addictions disappear, except for her all-consuming need to stay "alive"...

