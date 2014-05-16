Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
My Last Kiss (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || Cassidy Haines remembers her first kiss vividly. It was on the old covered bridge the summer before her freshman year with her boyfriend of three years, Ethan Keys. But her last kiss—the one she shared with someone at her seventeenth birthday party the night she died—is a blur. She can't remember anything from the weeks leading up to her birthday and she's worried that she may have betrayed her boyfriend.