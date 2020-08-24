Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
murder by other means
Latest Posts
- Jenn Lyons How to Make an Apple Pie: Ecologies and Economies in SFF 6 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting a Live-Action Series Featuring Them as “Disillusioned Twentysomethings” 25 mins ago
- Alice Arneson and Lyndsey Luther Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 2 hours ago
- Brandon Sanderson Read Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson: Chapter Eight 2 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak The First Trailer for Disney+’s The Right Stuff Shows Off a Familiar Story of Heroics 19 hours ago
- Judith Tarr Understanding and Writing Horses: The “Secret” Language Between Human and Equine 20 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak BBC Series Based on Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses Is Coming to NBC’s Peacock 20 hours ago
New in Series
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Rise”
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Equal Rites, Part II
- Lovecraftian Reread: Leonid N. Andreyev’s “Lazarus”
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: One Easy Way to Feel Better About the World
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread Chapters 37 and Epilogue
- The Wheel of Time and the Storytelling Problem in the Concept of a Binary
Recent Comments
- LinkaTG on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 5 mins ago
- princessroxana on BBC Series Based on Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses Is Coming to NBC’s Peacock 9 mins ago
- Alex on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 9 mins ago
- glasself on The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting a Live-Action Series Featuring Them as “Disillusioned Twentysomethings” 14 mins ago
- Kefka on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 15 mins ago
- anomander on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 18 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on New Trailer For Justice League Snyder Cut Gives Fans More Of Cyborg and Flash 19 mins ago
- Austin on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 21 mins ago
- Gepeto on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 30 mins ago
- theMattBoard on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 34 mins ago