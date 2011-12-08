Tor.com

Mr. Terrific #4 (Comic Excerpt)

Thu Dec 8, 2011 4:00pm
, || An alien S.O.S. draws Mister Terrific into the ninth dimension. But what begins as scientific exploration quickly turns deadly when he is taken prisoner by the villainous Kryl. Now the world's third-smartest man must engineer an extraterrestrial jailbreak! Easy, right? But even if he succeeds, how can Mister Terrific escape the inner demons that haunt him?

