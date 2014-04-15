Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Monument 14

What Mario Scietto Says

Tue Apr 15, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Holly West
3 Favorites [+]
, || Despite all his disaster planning, and the bomb shelter he built under his shed, Mario Scietto was not prepared for the apocalypse that hit Monument, Colorado. A series of escalating disasters, beginning with a monster hailstorm and ending with a terrible chemical weapons spill that affects people differently depending on blood type, has torn the world as he knows it apart. "What Mario Scietto Says" is set in the world of Emmy Laybourne's Monument 14. The final book in the series, Monument 14: Savage Drift, goes on sale May 6th.

Jake and the Other Girl

Wed Jun 26, 2013 9:00am
Edited by: Holly West
1 Favorite [+]
, || The apocalypse has hit Monument, Colorado, and Jake Simonsen, captain of the football team, is caught in the middle of it. A series of escalating disasters, beginning with a monster hailstorm and ending with a terrible chemical weapons spill that affects people differently depending on blood type, has torn the world as he knows it apart. Now Jake has to decide how to pick up the pieces. "Jake and the Other Girl" is set in the world of Emmy Laybourne's Monument 14. The next book in the series, Monument 14: Sky on Fire, is available now.

YA on Tor.com

Monument 14 (Excerpt)

Wed May 16, 2012 5:00pm
Favorite This
, || Fourteen kids. One superstore. A million things that go wrong. In Emmy Laybourne's action-packed debut novel, six high school kids (some popular, some not), two eighth graders (one a tech genius), and six little kids trapped togetherin a chain superstore build a refuge for themselves inside. While outside, a series of escalating disasters, beginning with a monster hailstorm and ending with a chemical weapons spill, seems to be tearing the world—as they know it—apart.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.