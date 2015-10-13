Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Momentum Books
The Last Quarrel (Excerpt)
Gaelland is a nation gripped by fear. In the country, fishing boats return with their crews mysteriously vanished, while farms are left empty, their owners gone into the night, meals still on the table. In the cities, children disappear from the streets or even out of their own beds.
Book of the Dead (Excerpt)
Horror || To unravel an age-old prophecy, Professor Matt Kearns must find the fabled Al Azif — known as the Book of the Dead — even if it kills him. Because time is running out, not just for Matt, but for all life on Earth.