Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Mindy McGinnis
Latest Posts
- Estelle Laure Five Young Adult SFF/H Novels About Women Reclaiming Their Identities 19 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Oh No, They’re Making Captain Hook Sexy Again 35 mins ago
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Arriving in July! 50 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Ernest Cline’s Ready Player Two Will Hit Bookstores in November 1 hour ago
- Matt Mikalatos Who We Fight Against: The Silver Chair and Knowing Your Enemies 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Last of Terry Pratchett’s Early Stories Will Come Out in September 2 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Sees the Hargreeves Kids Reunited (Again) In the Worst Way 2 hours ago
New in Series
- Five Young Adult SFF/H Novels About Women Reclaiming Their Identities
- Who We Fight Against: The Silver Chair and Knowing Your Enemies
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 35)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “False Profits”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 4: “Anguish”
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Colour of Magic, Part III
- Lovecraftian Reread: Stephen Graham Jones’s “The Spindly Man”
Recent Comments
- Dom on Ernest Cline’s Ready Player Two Will Hit Bookstores in November 3 seconds ago
- wiredog on Who We Fight Against: The Silver Chair and Knowing Your Enemies 18 mins ago
- ED on The Refrigerator Monologues 20 mins ago
- CuttlefishBenjamin on The Last of Terry Pratchett’s Early Stories Will Come Out in September 25 mins ago
- SchuylerH on The Last of Terry Pratchett’s Early Stories Will Come Out in September 26 mins ago
- CuttlefishBenjamin on Oh No, They’re Making Captain Hook Sexy Again 27 mins ago
- CuttlefishBenjamin on The Last of Terry Pratchett’s Early Stories Will Come Out in September 31 mins ago
- Jennie Goloboy on All the New Science Fiction Books Arriving in July! 36 mins ago
- wildfyrewarning on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “False Profits” 36 mins ago
- nygmus on Reading The Wheel of Time: Nynaeve Tries To Be Cautious in The Shadow Rising (Part 35) 36 mins ago