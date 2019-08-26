Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Military Science Fiction
Space Opera, Tragedy, and Revenge: Sten by Allan Cole and Chris Bunch
All Too Timely: Andre Norton’s Star Guard
War is Hell: The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley
Listen to an Audiobook Excerpt from David Weber’s Through Fiery Trials
Military Science Fiction || Audiobook; Book 10 in the Safehold series. With new alliances forged and old regimes fractured, Merlin—the cybernetic avatar of Earth's last survivor and immortal beacon to humanity—and the colonies of Safehold have many adventures ahead.