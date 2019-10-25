Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Midtown High
Latest Posts
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming 11 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Here’s the Production Schedule and Episode Count for Stranger Things Season 4 12 mins ago
- Tor.com Announcing the 2019 Nommo Award Winners 50 mins ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin Celebrating Practical Magic, the Witchy Rom-Com About the Bonds Between Women 1 hour ago
- Christina Orlando Five Fiction Podcasts That Go Bump in the Night 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The CW Is Making a Backdoor Pilot for a Prequel Series to The 100 2 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Freeform Has Cancelled Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger 2 hours ago
New in Series
- “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two
- Hope Is the Thing With… — Simon Strantzas’s “Antripuu”
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 7)
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- MByerly on Five Fiction Podcasts That Go Bump in the Night 5 mins ago
- Russell H on Superscience and Evil Space Pirates: Triplanetary by E. E. “Doc” Smith 12 mins ago
- Kristin Duncan on Five Fiction Podcasts That Go Bump in the Night 23 mins ago
- FourDs on Superscience and Evil Space Pirates: Triplanetary by E. E. “Doc” Smith 28 mins ago
- InhumanByte on Five Fiction Podcasts That Go Bump in the Night 29 mins ago
- SteveOerkfitz on Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day 37 mins ago
- Austin on Reading The Wheel of Time: Egwene Questions the Fish and the Bird in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 7) 41 mins ago
- medrith on Celebrating Practical Magic, the Witchy Rom-Com About the Bonds Between Women 46 mins ago
- the-6th-jm on Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day 55 mins ago
- OtterB on Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day 1 hour ago