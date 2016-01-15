Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Midnight Taxi Tango
Urban Fantasy || Carlos Delacruz returns in a new Bone Street Rumba Novel—a knife-edge, noir-shaded urban fantasy of crime after death. This time it’s a string of gruesome paranormal accidents in Brooklyn’s Von King Park that has already taken the lives of several locals—and is bound to take more.