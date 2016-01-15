Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Midnight Taxi Tango

Midnight Taxi Tango

Tue Dec 15, 2015 4:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
|| Carlos Delacruz returns in a new Bone Street Rumba Novel—a knife-edge, noir-shaded urban fantasy of crime after death. This time it’s a string of gruesome paranormal accidents in Brooklyn’s Von King Park that has already taken the lives of several locals—and is bound to take more.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.